FIH Men’s Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh opts out; Hardik Singh to lead the team in Hobart

Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26, scheduled to take place from February 20-25 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.

The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia, promising high-octane and competitive hockey action.

Following the conclusion of the Rourkela leg of the tournament, where the team squared up against Belgium and Argentina, the team now turns its attention to the upcoming Hobart leg.

The 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team boasts a strong mix of experienced players and exciting young talent as the team looks to bounce back with improved performances.

Experienced campaigner Hardik Singh, who is a two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, has been appointed as the captain of the side.

The team will also feature a strong mix of talented youngsters, including Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who made their debut appearances for the senior team during the Rourkela leg. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh will not be part of the squad due to personal reasons.

The squad comprises Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities. Meanwhile, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit add the experience to the defensive unit that also includes exciting youngsters such as Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, and Poovanna Chandura Boby.

Captain Hardik Singh, Sanjay, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Raj Kumar Pal will anchor the midfield alongside Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Vishnu Kant Singh.

The forward line will be led by established stars, including Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra.

Angad Bir Singh, who made his debut for the senior team last year, also returns to the team for his first international tour, while young guns Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage complete the attacking line.

The Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 will offer the squad an opportunity to regroup as they look to build towards the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games later this year.

Speaking on the squad, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela - where the results didn’t go our way - we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements. We capped three players in the process, and it was quite exciting to see that side of the squad develop. Going into the Hobart leg, we’re aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games.”

India squad FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 (Hobart Leg)

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh.