FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Pools, schedule, and all you need to know

The 2025 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will take place in Chennai and Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India, from 28 November to 10 December 2025.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, 24 teams from across the world will compete.

This will be the 14th edition of the biennial men’s under-21 field hockey championship, organized by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The pools for the competition were revealed earlier this year on 28 June 2025:

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

Each group will contest a round-robin stage, with pool winners and the best second-placed teams moving on to the knockout rounds.

“India is proud to host the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup. This will be a showcase of emerging hockey stars and a celebration of the sport,” FIH said in its announcement.

Full Schedule

Friday, 28 November 2025

09:00 – Germany vs South Africa (Madurai)

11:15 – Canada vs Ireland (Madurai)

13:15 – Argentina vs Japan (Chennai)

13:30 – Spain vs Egypt (Madurai)

15:30 – New Zealand vs China (Chennai)

15:45 – Belgium vs Namibia (Madurai)

17:45 – India vs Chile (Chennai)

20:00 – Pakistan vs Switzerland (Chennai)





Saturday, 29 November 2025

09:00 – Netherlands vs England (Madurai)

11:15 – Malaysia vs Austria (Madurai)

13:15 – France vs Korea (Chennai)

13:30 – South Africa vs Ireland (Madurai)

15:30 – Australia vs Bangladesh (Chennai)

15:45 – Canada vs Germany (Madurai)

17:45 – Chile vs Switzerland (Chennai)

20:00 – Pakistan vs India (Chennai)

Sunday, 30 November 2025

09:00 – Egypt vs Namibia (Madurai)

11:15 – Belgium vs Spain (Madurai)

13:15 – Japan vs China (Chennai)

13:30 – England vs Austria (Madurai)

15:30 – New Zealand vs Argentina (Chennai)

15:45 – Malaysia vs Netherlands (Madurai)

17:45 – Korea vs Bangladesh (Chennai)

20:00 – Australia vs France (Chennai)

Monday, 1 December 2025

13:30 – Germany vs Ireland (Chennai)

15:45 – South Africa vs Canada (Madurai)

17:45 – Japan vs New Zealand (Chennai)

20:00 – Argentina vs China (Chennai)





Tuesday, 2 December 2025

11:00 – Spain vs Namibia (Madurai)

13:15 – Egypt vs Belgium (Madurai)

13:30 – Chile vs Pakistan (Chennai)

15:30 – Netherlands vs Austria (Madurai)

15:45 – France vs Bangladesh (Chennai)

17:45 – England vs Malaysia (Madurai)

18:00 – Korea vs Australia (Chennai)

20:00 – India vs Switzerland (Madurai)

Thursday, 4 December 2025 – Classification Matches

Both venues host 17th–24th and 9th–16th place playoffs.





Friday, 5 December 2025 – Quarterfinals

12:30, 15:00, 17:30, 20:00 (Chennai)





Saturday, 6 December 2025 – Classification Matches

Both venues host 17th–24th and 9th–16th place playoffs.





Sunday, 7 December 2025 – Semifinals & Playoffs (5th-8th)

12:30, 15:00, 17:30, 20:00 (Chennai)





Monday, 8 December 2025 – Playoffs (17th–24th)

9:00, 11:30, 14:00, 16:30 (Madurai)





Tuesday, 9 December 2025 – Playoffs (9th–16th)

12:30, 15:00, 17:30, 20:00 (Chennai)





Wednesday, 10 December 2025 – Finals

12:30 – 13th/14th place (Chennai)

15:00 – 7th/8th place (Chennai)

17:30 – Bronze medal match (Chennai)

20:00 – Final (Chennai)