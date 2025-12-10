FIH Men's Junior World Cup Bronze Medal Match LIVE: India v/s Argentina – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

FIH Men's Junior World Cup LIVE: Having finished fourth in the previous two editions of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup, hosts India will be aiming to go one step further as they take on Argentina in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Rohit and co were unbeaten in the tournament before a 1-5 loss to Germany in the semi-finals sent them to the bronze medal contest instead of the title clash.

Can coach PR Sreejesh inspire his wards to a podium finish?

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: