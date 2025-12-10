Hockey
FIH Men's Junior World Cup Bronze Medal Match LIVE: India v/s Argentina – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
FIH Men's Junior World Cup LIVE: Having finished fourth in the previous two editions of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup, hosts India will be aiming to go one step further as they take on Argentina in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.
Rohit and co were unbeaten in the tournament before a 1-5 loss to Germany in the semi-finals sent them to the bronze medal contest instead of the title clash.
Can coach PR Sreejesh inspire his wards to a podium finish?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 10 Dec 2025 12:50 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
The hooter sounds and that's the end of the first half of play. India conceded early in the first quarter after Argentina won a penalty stroke and have since played the catch-up.
The hosts were clearly more dominant in the second quarter, enjoying a majority of the possession as well as attacking relentlessly. The Argentina defence, however, has stood tall to deny India the equaliser.
The interesting part though is the fact that neither of the teams have earned any penalty corners after 30 minutes to play.
PR Sreejesh will have loads to speak in the half time break. Can India bounce back?
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:47 PM GMT
28' - Sunil finds the net with no touch
Sunil slaps the ball into the circle from the right flank and there's no one for a touch inside the circle for India. The Argentine goalkeeper just lets the ball through into the net.
The crowd erupts but the goal won't count since there was no touch or deflection from any player inside the circle.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:43 PM GMT
25' - India continue to build on the pressure
India continue to press forward and pose some tough questions to Argentina. The visitors' defence is water tight and the fact that hosts have been a bit tentative inside the circle has helped Argentina.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:39 PM GMT
20' - India are growing in confidence
India looking confident on the field now. They are a lot more fluid in moving the ball around and are creating chances. The Argentine defence, meanwhile, is rock solid. But it feels just a matter of time before India equalise.
Just as I type this, Dilraj has a shot at the goal and Argentina require the goalkeeper to save them the blushes. India attempt a rebound as well but the ball has hit Dilraj on the foot there, bringing that move to a premature end.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:34 PM GMT
16' - India swap goalkeepers
The usual goalkeeper swap for India at the end of the first quarter. Bikramjit Singh comes in for Princedeep.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:33 PM GMT
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER!
It's been a rather sedate first 15 minutes of play. India made a grave defensive error early on in the match and Argentina made sure they paid the price for it.
Since then, the match has largely been very tactical. The Indians have pressed forward and created a couple of chances – there was one chaotic moment just seconds before the first quarter hooter – but the Argentine defence has been very compact to deny the hosts any whiff at equalising.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:25 PM GMT
8' - Good interception from Ruiz
India looking to aggress and they create a chance with a good aerial ball forward. It is collected cleanly at the top of the circle on the left, but the pass into the circle is intercepted very cleanly by Argentina's captain Tomas Ruiz.
That is top-notch defending from the skipper to avert the danger!
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:21 PM GMT
5' - Rohit walks off
An Argentine pass raises high in the midfield and Indian captain Rohit copes a blow to his arm. He is down in pain before eventually walking off the field.
India will hope that it's nothing to serious and Rohit can return to the field soon.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:19 PM GMT
3' - Rodriguez SCORESSS!
Yes, they do. Rodriguez himself steps up to take the penalty stroke and he has no struggles in slotting the ball past Princedeep Singh.
Argentina have an early lead.
IND 0-1 ARG
- 10 Dec 2025 12:18 PM GMT
3' - Penalty stroke, Argentina!
Nicolas Rodriguez with a brilliant steal and a solo run into the circle. Anmol Ekka comes up with a harsh challenge on the Argentine to save India, but the tackle is made inside the shooting circle.
The umpire hands a penalty corner to Argentina before quickly upgrading it to a stroke. India don't even bother reviewing that. They knew it was the right call.
The shoulder barge from Ekka has handed Argentina a golden opportunity. Can they score?
IND 0-0 ARG