Road to the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify?

As the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, enters its decisive phase, all eyes are on the Indian men’s hockey team.

The tournament, which serves as Asia’s direct qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands, has already delivered plenty of drama and high-scoring contests.

For India, the path is clear but demanding: the team must finish in the top two of the Super 4s pool and then win the final on 7 September to claim the World Cup berth.

Pool A Perfection

India’s campaign so far has been a story of dominance and resilience. In the preliminary round, they stormed through Pool A with three straight wins, joining Malaysia from Pool B as the two unbeaten teams in the group stage.

Their opening match was a thriller against China, which India edged 4–3 in front of a passionate home crowd. They followed that up with a gritty 3–2 victory over Japan before rounding off the group stage with a crushing 15–0 triumph over Kazakhstan.

With nine points from three games, India topped their pool with authority and marched into the Super 4s.

Super 4s Challenge

The Super 4s have tested the hosts further. Their opening game against South Korea ended in a tense 2–2 draw, with India having to come from behind to rescue a point.

The second outing brought a much more convincing display, as they swept aside Malaysia 4–1, reaffirming their status as tournament favourites. With four points from two matches, India currently sits in a strong position at the top of the Super 4s table.

Now comes the crucial clash against China on 6 September. The equation is straightforward: avoid defeat, and India will secure a place in the Asia Cup final. A win would underline their dominance, while even a draw is enough to guarantee their progression.

However, a loss could complicate matters, leaving India’s fate dependent on the outcome of the earlier fixture between Malaysia and South Korea.

The importance of reaching the final cannot be overstated, because the Asia Cup allows only its champion a direct ticket to the World Cup.

India’s Final Push

India’s overall form in this edition has been impressive, led by the drag-flick brilliance of Harmanpreet Singh, the midfield control of Manpreet Singh, and the sharp finishing of young forwards like Abhishek and Sukhjeet.

The road ahead is set. On 6 September, India face China in their final Super 4s match, where a positive result will confirm their place in the final.

On 7 September, the Asia Cup champion will not only lift the trophy but also secure the World Cup berth. For India, the message is simple: win the Asia Cup and book the ticket to Belgium and the Netherlands in 2026.

Fact Box: How Teams Qualify for the 2026 FIH Men’s World Cup

Hosts: Belgium and the Netherlands (2 spots)

FIH Pro League: Australia and Spain qualified through previous editions (2 spots)

Continental Champions: 1 each from Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Pan America (5 spots)

World Cup Qualification Tournaments: Two global events in 2026 will decide the remaining 7 places.