Hockey
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Germany- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from FIH Pro League clash between India and Germany.
Led by Harmanpreet Singh, Indian men's hockey team is back in action against World Champions Germany in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.
Putting the world cup debacle behind now, India will look start fresh in this FIH Pro League campaign.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 10 March 2023 2:45 PM GMT
36' Yellow Card for Harmanpreet
Indian team will be without skipper Harmanpreet Singh for five minutes as he is shown yellow card for arguing.
- 10 March 2023 2:39 PM GMT
33' World Champions are shell-shocked.
Jarmanpreet takes the route and Sukhjeet sweeps the ball into the goal as the German defense is out of position leaving Stadler in no man's land and India is 2-0 up.
India 2-0 Germany
- 10 March 2023 2:31 PM GMT
The stats tell that it has been an equal game till now.
India has matched Germany's intensity as there ain't much difference between the teams. India has sat well defensively saving four penalty corners and denying Germany any clear chance at the goal.
India had only two shots at goal with one being instinctive by Dilpreet and another one being the first goal for India.
HALF TIME: India 1-0 Germany
- 10 March 2023 2:25 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 1-0 Germany
India takes the lead against run of the play as Manpreet Singh shows urgency in the field to push the ball in the circle where Abhishek wins the penalty corner.
Harmanpreet Singh scores from the penalty corner to give India the lead.