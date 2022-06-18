Women's FIH Hockey Pro League - India v Argentina - Updates, Scores, Blog, LIVE

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is all set to take on Argentina in FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on June 18 and June 19 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is placed third in the points table with 22 points from 10 games while Argentina is at the top with 38 points from 14 matches.

With Argentina already crowned as champions, the rest games are formality but with World Cup and CWG this year India will look to take full advantage of fixtures and test their strength against the best league team.

Stay Tuned here for all the updates.