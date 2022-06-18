Hockey
Women's FIH Hockey Pro League - India v Argentina - Updates, Scores, Blog, LIVE
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Indian Women's clash against Argentina in the Hockey Pro League.
The Indian Women's Hockey Team is all set to take on Argentina in FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on June 18 and June 19 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The Indian Women's Hockey Team is placed third in the points table with 22 points from 10 games while Argentina is at the top with 38 points from 14 matches.
With Argentina already crowned as champions, the rest games are formality but with World Cup and CWG this year India will look to take full advantage of fixtures and test their strength against the best league team.
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2022 1:59 PM GMT
Phew! That was one crazy game.
- 18 Jun 2022 1:54 PM GMT
INDIA defeats the FIH Pro League Champion Argentia.
This is an exceptional comeback from the Indian ladies as they suffered a 5-0 defeat against Belgium last week. Coming here and beating a full-strength Argentinian side after coming back from a goal down in regulation time is a tough job.