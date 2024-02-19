Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India men face Spain - Scores, Updates, Blog

The Indian men's hockey team takes on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India men face Spain - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

PR Sreejiesh's heroics helped India beat the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Feb 2024 1:34 PM GMT

The Indian men's hockey team takes on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League game at the Birsha Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. This is the return fixture between the two teams.

In their previous clash during the Bhubaneswar leg, India secured a convincing victory with a 4-1 margin.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Catch live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-02-19 13:15:59
  • 19 Feb 2024 1:34 PM GMT

    Hello and welcome

    The Indian men's hockey team will look to start the second leg of the FIH Pro League with a win against Spain. 

    India beat Spain 4-1 in the first leg held in Bhubaneswar. 

HockeyFIH Hockey Pro League
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X