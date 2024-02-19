Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India men face Spain - Scores, Updates, Blog
The Indian men's hockey team takes on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
The Indian men's hockey team takes on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League game at the Birsha Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. This is the return fixture between the two teams.
In their previous clash during the Bhubaneswar leg, India secured a convincing victory with a 4-1 margin.
The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
Catch live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-02-19 13:15:59
- 19 Feb 2024 1:34 PM GMT
Hello and welcome
The Indian men's hockey team will look to start the second leg of the FIH Pro League with a win against Spain.
India beat Spain 4-1 in the first leg held in Bhubaneswar.
