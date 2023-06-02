Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India leads 4-0 against Belgium- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the FIH Pro League clash between the Indian hockey team and Belgium.
After conceding two losses in the first two games of the European leg of the FIH Pro League, the Indian hockey team will be up against Olympic Champion Belgium in a re-match.
With Harmanpreet stressing that team will be focused on finishing chances during the match, it will be interesting to see how it pans out.
Live Updates
2023-06-02 13:04:56
- 2 Jun 2023 3:17 PM GMT
Final nail in the coffin!
Dilpreet Singh scores a superb goal after some good work from Shamsher.
India leads 5-1.
- 2 Jun 2023 3:14 PM GMT
90 seconds left on the clock.
The Indian team needs to hold on to their nerves and avoid any last moment goals.
India 4-1 Belgium
- 2 Jun 2023 2:58 PM GMT
47' India earns a penalty corner and then fails to score.
End to end stuff from both teams as after conceding goal, India attacks and earns a PC which is saved by the Belgian defence.
India 4-1 Belgium
