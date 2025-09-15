FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 to kick off on 9 December in Ireland and Argentina

The 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League will begin on 9 December, marking the start of a 144-match season that spans across 10 nations. Ireland and Argentina will host the opening fixtures, with Ireland women and Pakistan men making their debut in the competition.

The opening day will see Germany take on Belgium in the men’s fixture in Ireland, followed by defending champions Netherlands facing Pakistan in Argentina.

The women’s matches in Ireland will feature Belgium, England, and the hosts, while Argentina will host encounters involving the Leonas, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Season highlights and new entrants

This edition introduces Ireland women and Pakistan men, who earned promotion through the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Nations Cup. Their arrival adds new rivalries and fresh interest for fans.

Both Netherlands men and women will begin the season as defending champions, aiming to retain their titles against a competitive field.

The Pro League also serves as a pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, with the champions securing direct qualification.

The season will conclude on 28 June 2026 across Belgium, Germany, and England, with six men’s and six women’s teams in action on the final day. The dramatic finish mirrors the 2024-25 edition, which saw Spain’s men clinch World Cup qualification in the season’s closing match.

Venues and schedule

Over the course of the season, matches will be staged in Ireland, Argentina, China, Spain, Australia, India, England, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The complete match schedule will be released on 17 September on the official FIH Pro League website.

With world-class teams, new entrants, and Olympic qualification at stake, the seventh edition of the Pro League promises to be one of the most exciting yet.