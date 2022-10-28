FIH Hockey Pro League 2022: India Squad, Full Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

India begin their FIH Hockey Pro League journey on the 28th of October when they face New Zealand in the tournament opener in the men's category. The men in blue would want to get their best-ever finish in this edition as they already have a fourth place (2020-21) and a third place (2021-22) under their belt.

Here's all the details you'll need to know about the FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2022:

India's Schedule

India vs New Zealand (28th October- 7:10 pm IST)

India vs Spain (30th October- 7:10 pm IST)



India vs New Zealand (4th November- 7:10 pm IST)

India vs Spain (6th November- 7:10 pm IST)

India vs Germany (10th March, 2023- 7:10 pm)

India vs Australia (12th March, 2023- 7:10 pm)

India vs Germany (13th March, 2023- 7:10 pm)

India vs Australia (15th March, 2023- 7:10 pm)

Belgium vs India (26th May, 2023- 7:10 pm IST)

Great Britain vs India (27th May, 2023- 5:10 pm IST)

India vs Belgium (2nd June, 2023- 7:10 pm IST)

Great Britain vs India (3rd June, 2023- 5:10 pm IST)

Netherlands vs India (7th June, 2023- 10:10 pm IST)

Argentina vs India (8th June, 2023- 9:40 pm IST)

Netherlands vs India (10th June, 2023- 6:40 pm IST)

India vs Argentina (11th June, 2023- 6:40 pm IST)

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh

Where to watch?

The matches will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD channels.

Live Stream

The matches will also be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar platform.







