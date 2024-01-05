One Week to Go: Excitement looms large as battle for Paris Olympics gains momentum

With only a week left for the start of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, the excitement among hockey fans looms large as teams vie to make the top three position in order to book a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The teams in the fray include world no. 5 Germany, former Asian Games Champions Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic grouped in pool A, while hosts India are grouped in pool B along with the USA, New Zealand and Italy.

The venue Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf is abuzz with activities, with participating teams trinkling into the city and testing their mettle on the ground that recently hosted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy where Savita-led India bagged the top honours.

Carrying forward the confidence from that event, India are geared up to give it their all in the do-or-die tournament.

Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia.

Captain Savita elaborates, "The team is motivated, particularly after winning the Asian Champions Trophy. Our preparations have been earnest and the team consists of players who have played the Olympic Qualifiers in the past and understand very well the level of performance needed to make the cut. This is a do-or-die outing for us and we are ready for the challenge."



Seconding Savita, vice-captain Nikki Pradhan, who hails from Jharkhand, said, "Every member of the team wants to participate in the Olympic Games. That is the ultimate dream and after arriving in Ranchi earlier this week, we have got some good training sessions in the ground. There is a lot of excitement not just among the team members but among the hockey fans in Jharkhand who I am sure will turn up in large numbers to show their support for us."

India will take on the USA in their opening match on January 13, followed by a match against New Zealand on January 14.

After a day's rest, India will play Italy on January 16 the semifinals and final will be held on January 18 and 19, respectively.

Only the top three teams from the tournament will earn their ticket to the Paris Olympics.