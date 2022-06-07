Every federation has to abide by sports code: FIH CEO refers to Hockey India

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday said it continues to have "full trust" in Hockey India but expects its member associations to abide by the sports code of their respective countries.

The Delhi High Court last month placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) following its observation that the federation has violated the National Sports Code.

The court ruling came on a petition filed by former India player Aslam Sher Khan, who had challenged Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra's appointment as a life member of HI.

"It's 100% clear that every National Association (NA) has to make sure that its Statutes are compliant with the sports code of the local authorities. Therefore, if this is not the case for Hockey India at the moment, then this has to happen," said FIH's chief executive officer Thierry Weil.

"However, this situation does not affect FIH's full trust in Hockey India."

The FIH CEO said HI will continue to play a pivotal role in the development of the game. "Indeed, Hockey India has been and continues to be a key actor of the development of our sport, not only in the country but also for the world, as an outstanding organiser of numerous FIH events," Weil said.

In its judgement, the Delhi HC held that the appointment of Batra as HI's life member and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal and thus the administrative setup of the national body was erroneous or illegal.

The HC constituted a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge AR Dave and has former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and ex-Indian hockey team captain Zafar Iqbal as members. The committee has been entrusted with making appropriate arrangements for the governance of HI until fresh elections are held.

Talking about the inaugural Hockey 5s held here last weekend, Weil said the FIH is all for its growth alongside the traditional format and would be hosting the first Hockey 5s World Cup in 2024.

"Hockey5s is a great lever to boost the growth of hockey at the global level. Thanks to its less restrictive infrastructure - smaller field - but also to the required number of players, the practice of Hockey5s can be a real development asset for many nations in the world," he said.



"Developing the sport is the number 1 mission of any international federation. The same goes for FIH. This is why, among other things, the FIH has decided to create a Hockey5s World Cup (the first edition in 2024).

"In addition, the size of the field also makes it possible to anchor the Hockey5s in the heart of cities, giving it an urban dimension that is very fashionable and attractive, especially among young people.

"Finally, Hockey5s is an excellent springboard, a 'gateway', to 11-a-side hockey," Weil added. The Indian men's hockey team won the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s, while Uruguay won the crown in the women's section.