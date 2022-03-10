Edgar Mascarenhas appointed as coach of Odisha hockey teams

Former India international Edgar Mascarenhas has been appointed as coach of the Odisha hockey teams for the upcoming Hockey India National Championships.

Mascarenhas, a former India goalkeeper and an Air India player for two decades, is a FIH Level-2 certified coach. His impressive resume includes a gold medal with the Indian team at the 1995 SAF Games and a silver medallist at the Indira Gandhi Gold Cup.



He also represented India at the 1996 Olympic Qualifiers.

Mascarenhas secured the FIH coaching certificate in 2019 and since then has coached Maharashtra senior men's team in 2017, 2019, and 2021 National Championships.

He was also the goalkeeping coach for the Dabang Mumbai team in the now-defunct Hockey India League.

