'We don't fear top teams anymore'- Women's hockey captain Savita Punia

With the Asian Games less than three months away, the Indian women's hockey team captain on Tuesday said that they no longer are afraid of higher-ranked opponents.

"For the past two years after the Olympics, we have faced the top teams regularly in different tournaments and never lost by a big margin," said Savita during a virtual media interaction.

"Playing against the top teams ignites a different kind of confident energy within the team," she added further.

India has done well under the leadership of Savita Punia and Coach Janneke Schopman. After a disappointing World Cup with a ninth-place finish, the Indian women's team bounced back with the bronze medal at Commonwealth Games and a title win at FIH Nations Cup 2022.

Currently, the team is preparing for the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in September-October.

Hoping to improve on their #Tokyo performance in the next Olympics in #Paris, the Indian women's hockey team is hoping to clinch a direct berth in the 2024 Games next year.



Captain #SavitaPunia is confident in her team's preparation & ability to finish on top of the podium at… pic.twitter.com/qCU32IrDia — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2023

"We have improved big time, and one of the most significant improvements is the confidence and mindset of the team against tough opponents," said Savita.



"We have to follow our plan and try to execute them against every team. The ranking or any other factor doesn't play on our minds anymore," she added further.

Hockey India on Tuesday picked a team for its upcoming tour to Germany and Spain, which would be the final leg of its preparation for the Asian Games.

The Savita-led side will play a three-match Test series in Germany -- one against China and two against Germany from July 16-19.

The team's next destination will be Spain, where it will participate in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, which will be held from July 25-30.

"We will be taking on top teams in the upcoming tours, and we have to improve match by match. We are focused on our team and how we can improve without thinking about our opponents," Savita concluded.

After the European tour, the Indian team will set their sights on the upcoming Asian Games in China, where the team will be eager to win the gold medal after losing out narrowly in the 2018 edition against Japan.