Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas conferred with Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports.

Rohidas, who hails from the Sundergarh district of Odisha was given the award by Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Minister, TK Behera. Amit received a citation and a cash award of Rs 2 Lakh.

Veteran hockey coach of Odisha, Kalu Charan Choudhury who has produced many national and international players and continues to train young hockey players, also received the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in the promotion of sports and games.

He received a citation and cash award of Rs 3 lakh. Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching went to Badminton coach for para players, Shiba Prasad Das. He received a cash award of Rs 1 Lakh and a citation.

Trailokyanath Parida, ASI Police, Cuttack received this year's Biju Patnaik Bravery Award. He received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, a silver medal and a citation.

Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video message said, "I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the National Sports Day. This time we celebrate this day with all happiness, glory and splendour. The performance of the Indian Hockey Teams at the Olympics is a true tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand."



"Hockey has a special place for sports in Odisha. I am happy that the lifetime achievement award has been given to Shri Kalu Charan Chaudhry, hockey coach and the outstanding performance award has been given to Shri Amit Rohidas. Congratulations to both of you. It is a tribute to Odisha's players and coaches, who have contributed to hockey development in the state," he said.

Patnaik also congratulated Shiba Prasad Das for the award for excellence in coaching. His contribution towards Pramod Bhagat is well known. We are confident that Pramod Bhagat will make us all proud at the Tokyo Paralympics.

I also congratulate Trailokyanath Parida for his act of bravery. He has set an example of selfless service, he said. Stating that over the past few weeks Odisha's model of sports is hailed all over the country, Patnaik said the entire country loves Odisha for supporting the national hockey teams who have gone on to script history at the Tokyo Olympics.

Our model of partnership and high-performance centres has drawn national attention. It is an endorsement of our vision, investment and efforts in sports.

This is an opportunity for each one of us to work together with a heightened commitment to take sports to greater heights. I am sure many more coaches and players will be inspired to bring glory to the state and country, the chief minister said.

Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, Executive Chairman, State Welfare Youth Board, Bijaya Nayak, and Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary, R. Vineel Krishna were present at the annual Award ceremony.