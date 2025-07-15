FIH Poligras Magic Skill Award: Deepika wins top prize for stunning goal

Indian women’s hockey midfielder Deepika has won the prestigious FIH Poligras Magic Skill Award for her sensational solo goal against the Netherlands in the 2024–25 FIH Pro League. The 21-year-old’s electrifying run and finish earned the top spot in the women’s category of the global fan-voted honour.

The award-winning goal came during India’s Pro League fixture against the Netherlands at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium in February 2025.

With India trailing 0–2, Deepika picked up the ball near the halfway line, sliced through the Dutch defence with quick stickwork, ran along the baseline under pressure, cleverly lifted the ball over a defender’s stick, and calmly slotted it past the goalkeeper.

The goal brought India back into the match, which ended 2–2 in regulation before India clinched victory in the shootout.

Her moment of brilliance was shortlisted among several global nominees and went on to win the fan vote, making her the standout in the women’s category. In the men’s section, Belgium’s Victor Wegnez was selected for his behind-the-back finish.

FIH Hockey Pro League’s Poligras Magic Skill Award: Deepika and Victor Wegnez take top prize!



Click on the videos to see their reactions on winning the #MagicSkill award from the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season.@TheHockeyIndia @PolytanAP #FIHProLeague — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 15, 2025

Reacting to her win, Deepika said in a statement to FIH that the goal was a special moment.

“I’m surely honoured to have won the Poligras Magic Skill Award. Scoring that goal against the Netherlands, the world number one, was a special moment for me. And now receiving this recognition means so much. I’m so thankful to my teammates, coaches, family, and fans who continue to support and inspire me every day. This award isn’t just mine — it belongs to Indian hockey. Let’s keep pushing forward together. Thank you!”

The FIH Poligras Magic Skill Award is presented annually to the male and female players who deliver the most outstanding and entertaining skill moment of the FIH Pro League season. Deepika’s win highlights not just her personal talent but also the growing stature of Indian women’s hockey on the global stage.