Deepika’s dazzling goal against Netherlands earns Poligras Magic Skill Award nomination

Indian forward Deepika has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for her breathtaking solo goal against world No. 1 Netherlands during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 season.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the nominations on Friday, with voting open until July 14 at 3:29 AM IST. The winner will be decided entirely through global fan voting, recognizing the most skillful and memorable moment or goal of the season.

Deepika’s standout moment occurred during the Bhubaneswar leg of the league in February 2025, when India held the Dutch to a 2–2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium before going on to win in a thrilling shootout.

In the 35th minute, with India trailing by two goals, the 21-year-old forward showcased exceptional skill as she dribbled down the left flank, weaved through the Dutch defense, followed the baseline, flicked the ball over a defender’s stick, and smashed it past the goalkeeper. It was a goal that not only demonstrated her technical brilliance but also changed the course of the match.

“That goal against the Netherlands is one of the most special moments of my career,” Deepika said. “Everything just clicked, and it helped us equalise and eventually win the game. I’m honored to be nominated and grateful for the support of our fans. These are the moments we train so hard for. Your votes inspire me to keep pushing my limits and giving my all for India.” She also thanked her coaches, teammates, and the support staff for their constant encouragement and belief in her.

Check out all the moments and submit your vote here: https://t.co/Bw8lMvSPvk#Magicskill @TheHockeyIndia @rfe_hockey @HockeyAustralia — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 4, 2025

In the women’s category, Deepika is joined by two more exceptional nominees. Spain’s Patricia Alvarez earned her spot for a dazzling display of 3D skills against Australia. Alvarez demonstrated outstanding ball control, juggling it over the rushing goalkeeper before calmly slotting it into the net. The other nominee is the Australian women’s team, recognised for an elegant team goal against England. The Hockeyroos executed a fluent passing sequence with five crisp passes in the opposition half, culminating in a brilliant finish.

The Poligras Magic Skill Award continues to spotlight extraordinary moments of creativity, flair, and technical excellence in international hockey. With nominees like Deepika, the 2024–25 edition promises to honour some of the most captivating skills showcased throughout the season.