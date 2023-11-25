Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for head coaches of member units

Indian Men's Hockey Team head coach Craig Fulton, on Friday, conducted a coaching session for the coaches of the member units participating in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 in Chennai.

The aim of the session, which was organised at the Conference Hall of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, was to elevate coaching standards within the domestic circuit. The session provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange between the coaches.

Notable head coaches who participated in the session were Batham Sumit of Jharkhand, Vinay Kishor of Uttarakhand, Daljeet Singh of Punjab, Mukesh Kumar of Haryana, Yendala Sagar of Telangana, Satender Sharma of Delhi, Moirangthem Rinash Mettei of Manipur, Aravindan Ramachandran of Puducherry, Charles Dixon of Tamil Nadu, and Deepak Saini of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Coach of the Indian Men's Team Craig Fulton undertook a training session for the head coaches of the participating state member units with focus on game management and principles… pic.twitter.com/CwQm727L8F — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 24, 2023

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics, including the Indian principles of play both with and without the ball, strategic game management to the score and remaining time, and effective player management considering the demanding schedule, among other crucial aspects.



Speaking about the session, Fulton said, "It was very satisfying to interact with coaches from the home setup. It was an interactive session, and I think we learned a lot. It is essential to keep raising the bar for coaching across the nation. The players who advance to the Indian setup will be more prepared to make big career advancements if this is done."