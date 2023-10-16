Chandigarh's hockey Olympian, Sukhbir Singh Gill, battles recurrent brain tumour

Chandigarh's hockey Olympian, Sukhbir Singh Gill, finds himself engaged in a courageous battle against a recurrent brain tumour, all while facing official and public apathy.

Sukhbir, who is known for his quiet and unassuming demeanour, was considered one of the top half-backs in Indian men's hockey. His struggle with an invasive brain tumour began in 2006 and took an aggressive turn in 2021.

Sukhbir's remarkable journey in the world of hockey started when he represented India in the Sydney Olympics (2000), the Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur (2002), and the FIH Champions Trophy in Cologne, Germany, in 2002.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Sukhbir is the first hockey Olympian from the city, distinguishing himself from others who either settled in Chandigarh after retirement or played for other national or departmental teams.

His mother, Daljeet Kaur, highlighted that despite being an Olympian, Sukhbir never sought the benefits offered to sportspersons by the Chandigarh administration, such as jobs, residential plots, or cash awards, despite this he remained loyal to his roots.

Sukhbir's health has significantly deteriorated in recent months. His wife, Gurpreet Kaur, shared that after his initial surgery in 2007, he displayed immense determination by picking up a hockey stick just three months later to compete in the Premier Hockey League (PHL). Unfortunately, the tumour resurfaced in 2013, and Sukhbir underwent cyberknife treatment in New Delhi. The battle continued in 2021 when he underwent surgery at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and has since been in palliative care.

Gurpreet noted that the medical professionals have been amazed by Sukhbir's unwavering spirit, attributing his survival to his fighter mentality, a testament to his life as a sportsman. While India celebrates its hockey heroes, Sukhbir Singh Gill's quiet battle serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by some of our sports legends, highlighting the need for greater support and recognition.