Cannot underestimate any team: Manpreet Singh on Asia Cup 2025 opposition

Team India managed a 2-2 draw against the defending champions, Korea, in a tough and intense opening match of the Super 4s stage at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025.

Hardik Singh gave the Men in Blue a strong start with a goal, but Korea took control after captain Harmanpreet missed two consecutive penalty corners. Yang Jihun scored, and Kim Hyeonhong scored for Korea to give a 2-1 lead.

In the third quarter, India started attacking fiercely but missed many chances, and for the first time in the tournament, it seemed that the men in blue were under immense pressure.

"The chances that we missed today, we will try not to miss those chances in tomorrow's match. Malaysia is a very good team. If we convert all the chances we get against them into goals, it will be good for us. We created a lot of good chances today, but we missed a few, and that is why the match was drawn." Indian halfback Manpreet Singh told The Bridge.

Mandeep's Late Magic Saved the Game

The third quarter was full of action. India missed three chances within five minutes; however, Mandeep Singh brought India to a 2-2 draw, and the match, which was going like a nightmare, ended in a draw.

"We got a lot of opportunities today, we have to work on it. Every team comes after looking at all the stats, so we have to work hard with full focus. We have to keep ourselves mentally strong. If we are mentally strong, we will give our best and win. Today was a draw, but it is a learning opportunity for us." Mandeep Singh, who scored the equalizer for India, told the media.

Captain Harmanpreet was off-colour in the first match of Super4s against Korea, but he is confident about the team’s comeback against Malaysia.

"The upcoming matches are going to be equally difficult. It was good that we drew this match. A lot of hard work went into this match. We are ready to give our best in the last two matches. The upcoming matches are going to be good. We have to make sure that what we missed today does not happen in the next match." Captain Harmanpreet talked to the media after the match.

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo credits: The Bridge)

Tough Challenges Ahead

India’s coach Craig Fulton is not entirely happy with the draw, but believes that the team fought back well to level the match.

"They all pose different challenges. Everyone plays deep. If they get a goal or two up, then it is difficult. We created enough to draw the game, and that is the case," Indian coach Craig Fulton said, talking to The Bridge.

India will take on in-form Malaysia next; they are undefeated in the tournament so far. Talking about this high-voltage game, Manpreet Singh told The Bridge, "You cannot underestimate any team. You have to give your best against every team. Malaysia is also a good team, and Korea was also a good team. We will play according to our strategy against Malaysia."

Team India will face Malaysia on Wednesday and China on Friday, with both matches now almost turning into do-or-die encounters after this draw.

"We need to just move on. We played well, we scored 15 goals just one game ago. All the Players know what they are doing. We just gotta stay nice and calm," said coach Fulton, about the upcoming match against Malaysia.