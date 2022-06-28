Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra accused of killing flatmate

Former Indian hockey player and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Birendra Lakra, has been accused of murdering his flatmate Anand Toppo almost four months after the victim's death.

Toppo was found dead in a flat in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances on 28th February earlier this year. His parents have now come forward and accused Birendra Lakra for their son's untimely death.

Anand's father, Bandan Toppo, claimed that Lakra had informed him about his son's death on 28th February but did not reveal any concrete detail as to what had transpired. According to him only Lakra and a girl named Manjeet Tete were present in the flat when the incident occurred.

Bandan further alleged that he rushed to Bhubaneswar from Rourkela soon after hearing the news and tried to lodge a complaint, but the police refused to take any action.

"I was told that Manjeet was in the bathroom and Birendra was in the drawing room when my son took the extreme step. The girl first saw Anand hanging and brought him down. This story and the circumstances in which my son was found dead raise serious doubts. My repeated efforts to seek a detailed investigation by the Commissioner and DCP of Bhubaneswar were turned down. It seems the police are trying to hush up the case by giving it a colour of unnatural death case as Birendra is a Deputy SP and a big name in hockey," Bandan was quoted as saying.

Birendra Lakra had announced his retirement from hockey after India's successful campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old however returned to action at the Men's Asia Cup earlier this year when he captained an inexperienced Indian side for the continental event.

