Biography of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team released

A biography of India's bronze medal-winning hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics was released on Saturday.

The author of the biography with Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh (Source: Hindustan Times)

Published: 26 Sep 2021 5:01 AM GMT

A biography of India's bronze medal-winning hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics titled, 'Tokyo Olympics de Saade Hockey Khidari,' was released on Saturday. The book is written by Navdeep Singh Gill.

Gill has written four books prior to this and is also the media advisor to the Punjab Olympic Association (POA).

The Indian hockey stars had created history last month in Tokyo when they clinched the bronze medal with a 5-4 win against Germany in the third-place playoff. This was India's first Olympic medal in the sport since their gold at the 1980 Moscow Games.

The book by Navdeep Singh Gill includes a brief biography of all the 19 players, who travelled to Tokyo as a part of the Indian squad, as well as the team's chief coach Graham Reid.

