Kalinga Lancers extend unbeaten run in Men’s Hero HIL

Shrachi Bengal Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive with a dramatic 3–2 comeback win against SG Pipers, while table-toppers Vedanta Kalinga Lancers maintained their unbeaten streak with a shootout victory over Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in Sunday’s Men’s Hero Hockey India League action at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

In a tense pool-stage encounter, Shrachi Bengal Tigers overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat SG Pipers. The Pipers struck early through Dilraj Singh in the fourth minute and doubled their advantage after halftime when Tomas Domene’s penalty-corner effort deflected into the net.

The Tigers’ response was swift and decisive in the closing stages of the third quarter. Jugraj Singh converted from a penalty corner in the 45th minute before Abhishek followed up seconds later with a well-controlled finish to restore parity. Riding the momentum, the Tigers completed the turnaround in the 48th minute as Affan Yousuf capitalised on a quick counter-attack to score the winning goal. The victory keeps Shrachi Bengal Tigers mathematically in contention for a top-four finish.

Lancers stay perfect after shootout drama

Earlier, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers extended their flawless run with a 1–1 draw and a 4–1 shootout win against Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons. The Dragons took the lead in the second quarter through Blake Govers from the penalty spot and held firm for much of the contest.

The Lancers were kept in the game by goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, whose series of saves proved vital before Alexander Hendrickx equalised late in the third quarter with a dragflick. With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match went to a shootout.

Substitute goalkeeper Jed Snowden once again emerged as the hero, denying the Dragons repeatedly, while Arthur van Doren sealed the result for the Lancers. The shootout win marked Vedanta Kalinga Lancers’ sixth straight victory, ensuring they remain firmly at the top of the Men’s Hero HIL standings as the league phase nears its conclusion.