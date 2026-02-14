Belgium complete double over India in FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26

Belgium secured a 4-2 victory over India in their second meeting of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 on Saturday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. The result followed Belgium’s 3-1 win over the hosts earlier in the leg.

Alexander Hendrickx led the charge with a brace, while Hugo Labouchere and Arthur de Sloover also found the net. India responded through Aditya Lalage and captain Harmanpreet Singh but were unable to overturn a four-goal first-half deficit.

Belgium established control early, earning their first penalty corner in the 11th minute, which Labouchere converted. Hendrickx added a second with a drag-flick three minutes later. A well-worked variation from another penalty corner allowed de Sloover to extend the lead to 3-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

The visitors continued their dominance in the second period as Hendrickx struck again from a penalty corner in the 17th minute. India reduced the deficit in the 24th minute when Lalage capitalised on a rebound after Abhishek’s initial effort was saved.

India improve after break but fall short

India showed greater defensive organisation in the second half and kept Belgium scoreless after the interval. Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 37th minute to make it 4-2 and register his first goal of the season.

Goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Pawan produced important saves to limit further damage, while Belgium’s Loic Van Doren denied India on multiple occasions, including a late attempt that could have narrowed the gap further.

Despite sustained pressure in the final quarter, India were unable to breach the Belgian defence again. The hosts will conclude their Rourkela leg campaign against Argentina on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.