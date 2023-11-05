Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE: India women face Japan in final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Japan in Ranchi on Sunday.
The Indian women's hockey team takes on defending champion Japan in the final of the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023 in Ranchi on Sunday. The Indian team beat Japan 2-1 in the pool game. India beat South Korea in the semifinal, while Japan got the better of China to qualify for the final.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 5 Nov 2023 2:34 PM GMT
China wins the bronze medal
China claims the bronze medal, beating South Korea 2-1 in the third and fourth place playoff.
- 5 Nov 2023 2:19 PM GMT
Japan women arrive
The reigning champion Japan arrives at the venue.
- 5 Nov 2023 2:08 PM GMT
Indian women walk into the stadium
Indian players step into the stadium. They are all set for the final.
- 5 Nov 2023 2:07 PM GMT
Hello and welcome
Welcome to our live blog for the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and defending champion Japan. Japan is chasing its third title at the tournament, while India will look to win its second laurel at the marquee event.
The match starts at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time.