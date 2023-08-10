Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Harmanpreet Singh leads goal-scoring charts
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India captain Harmanpreet Singh (7 goals in 5 matches) is the leading goalscorer in the tournament. All 7 of his goals have come via penalty corners.
India (20 goals in 5 matches) are also the team to have scored the most goals in the tournament. A total of 59 goals have been scored by the six teams - India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia.
There have been a total of 30 penalty corner goals and 28 field goals. Korea scored the only goal from a penalty stroke.
India have also scored the most goals via the penalty corner route - 14. All seven of Harmanpreet's goals have come via the penalty corner route.
While Harmanpreet leads the scoring charts, no other Indian player has scored more than 2 goals so far. Jugraj Singh, Akashdeep Singh, both of whom scored vs Pakistan on Wednesday, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh have scored 2 goals each.
Sukhjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam, Nilakanta Sharma, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh have each found the back of the net once.
Top Scorers in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
|Player
|Matches
|Goals
|Field Goals
|PC Goals
|1
|Harmanpreet Singh (India)
|5
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Firhan Ashari (Malaysia)
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Muhammad Khan (Pakistan)
|5
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Akashdeep Singh (India)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Chongcong Chen (China)
|5
|2
|2
|0
(Updated on August 10)