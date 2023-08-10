Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Harmanpreet Singh leads goal-scoring charts

Harmanpreet Kaur (7 goals in 5 matches) is the top scorer in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy at the end of the round-robin stage.

India (20 goals in 5 matches) are also the team to have scored the most goals in the tournament. A total of 59 goals have been scored by the six teams - India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia.

There have been a total of 30 penalty corner goals and 28 field goals. Korea scored the only goal from a penalty stroke.

India have also scored the most goals via the penalty corner route - 14. All seven of Harmanpreet's goals have come via the penalty corner route.

While Harmanpreet leads the scoring charts, no other Indian player has scored more than 2 goals so far. Jugraj Singh, Akashdeep Singh, both of whom scored vs Pakistan on Wednesday, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh have scored 2 goals each.

Sukhjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam, Nilakanta Sharma, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh have each found the back of the net once.

Top Scorers in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy



Player Matches Goals Field Goals PC Goals 1 Harmanpreet Singh (India) 5 7 0 7 2 Firhan Ashari (Malaysia) 5 4 4 0 3 Muhammad Khan (Pakistan) 5 3 0 3 4 Akashdeep Singh (India) 5 2 2 0 5 Chongcong Chen (China) 5 2 2 0

(Updated on August 10)