Hockey
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE: India v/s Japan Semifinal - Score, Updates, Blog
India and Japan face off in the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinals for a chance to enter the final vs Malaysia. Follow Live:
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE from Chennai: After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian men's hockey team will come up against Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday.
India drew 1-1 against Japan in the group game and that remains the only game where India failed to break the defence of the opponent. Can India reach the final vs Malaysia?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 11 Aug 2023 2:51 PM GMT
PR Sreejesh plays his 300th game
Sreejesh is the 9th Indian to feature in 300 matches.
Dilip Tirkey (412), Dhanraj Pillay (339), Baljit Singh Dhillon (327), Sardar Singh (314), Pargat Singh (313), Mukesh Kumar (307), Baljit Singh Saini (304), Manpreet Singh are the other Indians to have reached this mark.
- 11 Aug 2023 2:42 PM GMT
India vs Japan: Highlights from group game
India have failed to win just one game in the HACT 2023 so far. It was Japan who held out against them earlier in the tournament. Here's how that 1-1 draw played out last week.
- 11 Aug 2023 2:33 PM GMT
30 minutes to India vs Japan
Now that Malaysia have won, the main event of the night now is coming up - hosts India are getting ready to come on. Here's how the atmosphere in Chennai looks:
- 11 Aug 2023 2:21 PM GMT
Malaysia team lives up to coach's promise
It's tough to take your eyes off this Malaysian unit.
Here's what the Malaysian coach had told us earlier in the tournament.
READ | Malaysian coach with Tamil Nadu roots, Arul backs his team to surprise everyone
- 11 Aug 2023 2:16 PM GMT
Malaysia awaits in the final
It's the Speedy Tigers who will await in the final. They currently lead Korea by 2 goals in the last quarter of the first semifinal.