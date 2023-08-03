Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Teams, Schedule, Squads, Where to Watch

The Asian Champions Trophy is returning with its seventh edition as Chennai gets ready to welcome back international hockey after a wait of 15 years on Thursday.

The tournament will feature six Asian Countries - India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and China - battling it out for the trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai. The newly renovated stadium has a capacity to accommodate around 4,000 spectators.

All the teams will each play five matches in the round-robin format before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

The tournament will act as the pre-cursor for the upcoming Asian Games, which also double up as an Olympic qualifier, and all the teams will have a chance to test their strengths against each other.

Host India will be facing a litmus test with a young team and new coaching staff, headed by Craig Fulton, at the helm.

Schedule of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

August 3: South Korea vs Japan, Malaysia vs Pakistan, India vs China

August 4: South Korea vs Pakistan, China vs Malaysia, India vs Japan



August 6: China vs South Korea, Japan vs Pakistan, India vs Malaysia



August 7: Japan vs Malaysia, Pakistan vs China, India vs South Korea



August 9: Japan vs China, Malaysia vs South Korea, India vs Pakistan



August 11: Fifth/Sixth place, Semifinal 1, Semifinal 2

August 12: Third/Fourth Place, Final

The match timings are 4 PM IST, 6.15 PM IST, and 8.30 PM IST, respectively.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023- Where to Watch, Live Streaming Info

The tournament will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on FanCode.