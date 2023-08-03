Hockey
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Teams, Schedule, Squads, Where to Watch
Here is everything you need to know about Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
The Asian Champions Trophy is returning with its seventh edition as Chennai gets ready to welcome back international hockey after a wait of 15 years on Thursday.
The tournament will feature six Asian Countries - India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and China - battling it out for the trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai. The newly renovated stadium has a capacity to accommodate around 4,000 spectators.
All the teams will each play five matches in the round-robin format before the top four teams move into the semifinals.
The tournament will act as the pre-cursor for the upcoming Asian Games, which also double up as an Olympic qualifier, and all the teams will have a chance to test their strengths against each other.
Host India will be facing a litmus test with a young team and new coaching staff, headed by Craig Fulton, at the helm.
Schedule of Asian Champions Trophy 2023
August 3: South Korea vs Japan, Malaysia vs Pakistan, India vs China
August 4: South Korea vs Pakistan, China vs Malaysia, India vs Japan
August 6: China vs South Korea, Japan vs Pakistan, India vs Malaysia
August 7: Japan vs Malaysia, Pakistan vs China, India vs South Korea
August 9: Japan vs China, Malaysia vs South Korea, India vs Pakistan
August 11: Fifth/Sixth place, Semifinal 1, Semifinal 2
August 12: Third/Fourth Place, Final
The match timings are 4 PM IST, 6.15 PM IST, and 8.30 PM IST, respectively.
Asian Champions Trophy 2023- Where to Watch, Live Streaming Info
The tournament will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on FanCode.