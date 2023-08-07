Asian Champions Trophy: India thrashes Korea, books semi-final berth

Chennai: Indian team continued their winning run and overcame defending champions South Korea 3-1 in the group game of Asian Champions Trophy at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Coming on the back of a confident win against Malaysia, the Indian team started well against the defending champions and attacked from the first minute.

It didn’t take India much long as Nilakanta Sharma scored the first goal in sixth minute as he scooped a goal in the roof of the net after some brilliant work by Sukhjeet Singh on the flank and near the Korean goal.

Korea replied with a brilliant attack in the next minute but the Indian defence stood the challenge.

In the 12th minute, Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak suffered a momentary lapse leading to the equaliser from Korea as Lee Juyoung’s shot found its way in the Indian goal.

Korea started well in the second quarter but Indian veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh kept India in the game with his double save.

In the 23rd minute, India earned three back-to-back penalty corners with skipper Harmanpreet Singh converting the third one and giving India 2-1 lead over the Koreans.

Rest of the quarter, Indian team defended well to keep the Koreans at the way as midfielder Manpreet Singh was seen doing defensive duties.

India started well in the second half and Mandeep Singh scored third goal for India after converting a quick pass from Shamsher Singh.

Korea missed two penalty corners in third quarter their goalkeeper Kim Jayehon made a brilliant save to deny Akashdeep Singh.

In the final quarter, the Indian team switched off after Harmanpreet Singh saw his penalty stroke saved by Korean goalkeeper in 47th minute.

It was an one way traffic after that as Korean earned nine consecutive penalty corners in the space of 10 minutes but India survived, thanks to PR Sreejesh and some brilliant rushing by Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh.

Yang Juhu converted in 58th minute to give Korea slight hope but the Indian team held on to the one-goal in last few minutes to book their berth in the semi-finals.

India will face Pakistan in the final group game on 9th August after some rest of one day tomorrow.




























