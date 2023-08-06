Hockey
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India v/s Malaysia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the clash between India and Malaysia from Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
LIVE from Chennai: After a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Asian Games champion Japan in the host India will to defeat Malaysia, who have been in scintillating form.
Malaysia are coming on a run of two big wins against Pakistan and China each.
Can the Indian team beat them to go top of the table?
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2023 3:46 PM GMT
HALF- TIME: India 1-0 Malaysia
The highlight of the half has to be Karthi Selvam’s goal and two missed Penalty corners from India. It is safe to say that the Indian team has rattled Malaysia and we are in for a very exciting second half.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:45 PM GMT
27’ India is attacking relentlessly here.
A powerful shot from Akashdeep Singh goes marginally wide and Malaysia launch a counter attack immediately but the Indian defence saves.
India 1-0 Malaysia
- 6 Aug 2023 3:40 PM GMT
23’ Two penalty corners wasted by India.
India win two penalty corners but both are wasted by them and the follow up goes wide of the goal.
India 1-0 Malaysia
- 6 Aug 2023 3:33 PM GMT
18’ Malaysia has responded strongly.
Two back to back attacking moves from Malaysia and they started the second quarter on a strong position.
India will be looking to pry on a counter attack.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:29 PM GMT
Crowd is in ruptures as the local boy Karthi Selvam scores a goal.
The local lad receives a ball from Harmanpreet Singh, sets himself up and boom, thuds it in the Malaysian Goal.
India leads 1-0.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:25 PM GMT
13’ Krishan Pathak saves!
Indian defence is caught by a simple ball from the Malaysian midfield but the shot is saved by Krishan Pathak and fans breathe some relief.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:23 PM GMT
10’ Crowds goes OOH as Abhishek creates a chance.
India is more dangerous at the moment as Abhishek plays a powerful ball across only to be missed by everyone in the circle.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:20 PM GMT
8’ It has been a midfield battle till now.
Both teams are trying outplay each other in the midfield and it is a good battle to watch. India is trying to make some inroads but Malaysian defence is astute at the moment.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:15 PM GMT
3’ Indian team has made two brilliant attack.
Sukhjeet hits one wide as the Indian team a brilliant attacking move from the left side. Earlier also India missed a chance as the ball hit Indian forward.
- 6 Aug 2023 3:15 PM GMT
