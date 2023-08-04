Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey LIVE: India v/s Japan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from India v/s Japan clash in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023.
After thumping China 7-2 in the first game, India will look to extend their lead on the top of the points table against Japan.
Meanwhile, Japan troubled defending Champions Korea yesterday and will look to do the same with India.
Live Updates
2023-08-04 14:00:49
- 4 Aug 2023 2:46 PM GMT
Malaysia moved to the top with a big win against China.
While Korea and Pakistan played out a 1-1 draw, Malaysia defeated China 5-1 to move to top of the table.
India will want to win against a tricky opponent in Japan.
- 4 Aug 2023 2:36 PM GMT
Sumit and Nilakanta replaces Amit and Jugraj.
India XI: PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh.
