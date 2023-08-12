Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

2023 Asian Champions Trophy Final LIVE: India 1-3 Malaysia in Q3 - Scores, Updates, Result, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the final of the 2023 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy between India and Malaysia.

Indian Mens hockey team
X

Indian men's hockey team  (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Aug 2023 3:57 PM GMT

LIVE from Chennai: Malaysia is the only hurdle between India and a fourth Asian Champions Trophy title. India have won it in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

Can India win the fourth title in front of the home crowd? Jugraj Singh scored the first goal within the opening minutes to get India ahead in the final, but Malaysia stung back with three goals to go into the half-time break at 3-1.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-08-12 14:15:28
>Load More
HockeyHockey IndiaIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X