Hockey
2023 Asian Champions Trophy Final LIVE: India 1-3 Malaysia in Q3 - Scores, Updates, Result, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the final of the 2023 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy between India and Malaysia.
LIVE from Chennai: Malaysia is the only hurdle between India and a fourth Asian Champions Trophy title. India have won it in 2011, 2016 and 2018.
Can India win the fourth title in front of the home crowd? Jugraj Singh scored the first goal within the opening minutes to get India ahead in the final, but Malaysia stung back with three goals to go into the half-time break at 3-1.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 12 Aug 2023 3:53 PM GMT
28' Malaysia scores third
The stadium goes into complete silence as Malaysia gets two goal advantage after Muhamad Aminudin dragflicks the ball directly inside the net.
India 1-3 Malaysia
- 12 Aug 2023 3:48 PM GMT
23' Penality corner for Malaysia
Malaysia had the chance to get two goal cushion, but Razie’s dragflick goes wide, india on counter attack but not successful.
- 12 Aug 2023 3:44 PM GMT
22’ Mandeep Singh tries a reverse shot but it goes wide.
India is attacking with all their might at the moment but the ball is either going above or is being saved.
India 1-2 Malaysia
- 12 Aug 2023 3:43 PM GMT
21’ Vivek Sagar Prasad almost scores the second.
A powerful strike from Vivek is saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper and India misses another chance.
India 1-2 Malaysia
- 12 Aug 2023 3:40 PM GMT
19’ The chants of ‘India, India’ rises.
The crowd is backing the home team and they have been more vocal after the second Malaysian goal. India has made another move but Malaysia thwart it.
- 12 Aug 2023 3:38 PM GMT
Crowd goes silent as Rahim Razie hits the top of the net.
India is behind as Malaysia make use of the penalty corner and Rahim Razie hits the top of the net with his drag flick.
India 1-2 Malaysia
- 12 Aug 2023 3:36 PM GMT
17’ Penalty Corner for Malaysia.
India lose the referral as Malaysia earn their first penalty corner.
- 12 Aug 2023 3:32 PM GMT
First quarter ends: India 1-1 Malaysia
A fascinating quarter with both teams scoring a goal and plenty of attacks coming from both sides. Malaysia doesn't look in the mood to go down and they fought India equally.
- 12 Aug 2023 3:29 PM GMT
14’ Malaysia equalize!!!!
It is number 23 Azrai who lifts the ball above Krishan Pathak to make it 1-1.
- 12 Aug 2023 3:25 PM GMT
10’ India is attacking with full force now.
It looks like India has found the rhythm and the going at the Malaysian goal continuously.
India 1-0 Malaysia