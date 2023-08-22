Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be held in Ranchi in October-November

The 2023 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy for women will be played in Ranchi, Jharkhand from 27th October to 5th November 2023.

Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand on Wednesday announced Ranchi as the venue for the prestigious event. This will be the seventh edition of the coveted tournament.

Defending Champions Japan, runners-up Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and hosts India are expected to participate in the tournament. The Indian Women's Team won this title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, they finished runners-up.

Ranchi has previously hosted numerous Hockey India League matches from 2012 to 2015 and was home to the city-based franchise Ranchi Rays. In recent years, the stadium has witnessed several top domestic events

"This event is a testament to India's growing stature as a global hub for hockey. We are confident that this tournament will not only showcase the best of Asian Women's Hockey but will also provide a platform for our own players to compete against some of the best teams in the world. We are committed to ensuring that the tournament is a resounding success, and we look forward to welcoming the participating teams and fans to India," said Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India.