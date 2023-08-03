Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Points table, Standings, Total Points
Here is how teams stand in the points table of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Defending champions South Korea started their title defence with a win against Japan in the first game of Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Six teams- India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China will battle in a round robin format for the trophy.
With all the teams grouped together in one pool, the top four will move to semi-finals.
Here is how the points table look:
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table
|Country
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
