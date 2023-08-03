Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Points table, Standings, Total Points

Here is how teams stand in the points table of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Indian Men Hockey Team
X

Indian Men Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Aug 2023 3:04 PM GMT

Defending champions South Korea started their title defence with a win against Japan in the first game of Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Six teams- India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China will battle in a round robin format for the trophy.

With all the teams grouped together in one pool, the top four will move to semi-finals.

Here is how the points table look:

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table

CountryPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoal DifferencePoints
Korea1100+12
India000000
Japan000000
Korea000000
China000000
Japan1001-10

HockeyIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X