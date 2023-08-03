Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India v/s China- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and China.

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India v/s China- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

India will play the 9th-16th classification match on Thursday. (HI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Aug 2023 3:43 PM GMT

LIVE from Chennai: Hosts India will open their campaign against China in the final game of Day 1 of Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

The Indian team will be targeting their fourth title in front of the home crowd.

Can they start with a big win?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-03 14:00:05
>Load More
HockeyHockey World CupIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X