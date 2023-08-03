Hockey
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India v/s China- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and China.
LIVE from Chennai: Hosts India will open their campaign against China in the final game of Day 1 of Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
The Indian team will be targeting their fourth title in front of the home crowd.
Can they start with a big win?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2023 3:43 PM GMT
19’ Now Varun scores one goal.
India replies back immediately as Varun Kumar converts from the penalty corner.
India 5-1 China
- 3 Aug 2023 3:43 PM GMT
- 3 Aug 2023 3:41 PM GMT
18’ China scores one!
A surprise for the Indian team as E Wen Hui dribbles and slips one under Krishan Pathak to score first Chinese goal.
India 4-1 China
- 3 Aug 2023 3:39 PM GMT
16’ Akashdeep with his first goal!
A sublime move and a brilliant finish!
Akashdeep Singh runs with the ball and smashes one past the Chinese GK.
India 4-0 China
- 3 Aug 2023 3:34 PM GMT
15’Sukhjeet Singh with a cheeky goal.
Well that was some way to end the quarter.
Sukhjeet Singh nutmegs himself to score a goal and the Indian team leads 3-0 after the first quarter.
- 3 Aug 2023 3:34 PM GMT
- 3 Aug 2023 3:26 PM GMT
10’ Fourth penalty corner for India.
It is raining penalty corner here as India gets another penalty’s corner.
- 3 Aug 2023 3:26 PM GMT
- 3 Aug 2023 3:22 PM GMT
7’ Harmanpreet it is again!
Another penalty corner and another goal, the Indian skipper makes it 2-0 with a superb drag flick.
- 3 Aug 2023 3:19 PM GMT
4’ It is the first goal!
Who else than the Indian skipper? The crowd goes bonkers and the Indian team is up and running.
India 1-0 China