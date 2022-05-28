Hockey
Hockey Asia Cup Super 4s LIVE - India beats Japan 2-1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Japan in the Super 4s of Men's Hockey Asia Cup.
After a stunning 16-0 win over Indonesia to qualify for the Super 4s, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Japan today. The men in blue will be eyeing a revenge for the league stage defeat against the 2018 Asian Games champions.
- 28 May 2022 1:14 PM GMT
That's all we have from India's first Super 4s match against Japan. The inexperienced men in blue seem to have gained a lot of confidence from that 16-0 drubbing of Indonesia and put up a clinical show today.
Suraj Karkera, Pawan Rajbhar and Manjeet the stars of the evening for India and they would hope to continue their brilliant run when India takes on Malaysia tomorrow. Do join us then!
- 28 May 2022 1:09 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSSS!
There goes the hooter and there's the revenge for India. A clinical game from India as they kept the Japanese constantly under pressure and eventually reaped the rewards. If the first goal for India was a sheer individual brilliance by Manjeet, the second was a perfect teamwork between Uttam Singh and Pawan Rajbhar to help India to a win.
IND 2-1 JPN
- 28 May 2022 1:03 PM GMT
58' - Good review from India!
A PC given to Japan, but India challenges. It proves to be brilliant as the tackle was just outside the semi-circle. Freehit instead of a PC. Good review from India.
- 28 May 2022 12:57 PM GMT
55' - Japan under pressure now!
The Japanese players finally seem to be feeling the heat. Some long passes now in search of that equaliser as the clock ticks down.
- 28 May 2022 12:53 PM GMT
51' - Maninder takes a blow to the face now!
Maninder tries to tackle, the Japanese player tries to pass which hits the Indian's feet and then right on the face. That looked bad, but Maninder is good to go almost immediately.
- 28 May 2022 12:49 PM GMT
47' - Karthi Selvam on the ground
Karthi Selvam seems to have injured himself again. This time he is down on the holding his left knee. He was inside the box, trying to deflect a pass in, but a push from the Japanese defender has him knocked down.
Selvam walks off the field. India ask for a PC, but they are not awarded. Long corner, it is.
- 28 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER!
India have played much better in the last 15 minutes and as a result they have found one more goal. The Japanese have looked composed even after India reclaimed the lead and they don't look to worried.
IND 2-1 JPN
- 28 May 2022 12:39 PM GMT
40' - Good stuff from Indian defence!
A hard tackle from Pawan Rajbhar hands a PC to Japan. They try a variation, but the Indian defence holds up well to avert any possible danger.
- 28 May 2022 12:34 PM GMT
35' - INDIA TAKES THE LEADDD!
Uttam Singh with a brilliant penetration from the left flank. He does all the hardwork, dribbling past 3 defenders before cutting it in for Pawan Rajbhar. The latter is in a perfect position to receive it and nets it in.
IND 2-1 JPN