Women's Asia Cup Hockey, Semifinal LIVE: India take on Korea — Blog, Updates, Score, Results, Goals

The Indian women's hockey team is just one win away to reach the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Follow our LIVE updates from the match.

India takes on South Korea in the semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2022-01-26T18:41:02+05:30

Defending champions Indian women's hockey team will face South Korea in the first semifinal of the 2022 Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman today.

Earlier, India thrashed Singapore 9-1in their last Pool A match on Monday. With that win, India have also sealed a spot for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands later this year.

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.


