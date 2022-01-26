Hockey
Women's Asia Cup Hockey, Semifinal LIVE: India take on Korea — Blog, Updates, Score, Results, Goals
The Indian women's hockey team is just one win away to reach the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Follow our LIVE updates from the match.
Defending champions Indian women's hockey team will face South Korea in the first semifinal of the 2022 Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman today.
Earlier, India thrashed Singapore 9-1in their last Pool A match on Monday. With that win, India have also sealed a spot for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands later this year.
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2022 1:11 PM GMT
HALF TIME! India with a lead
The first half of the proceeding ends with India finding minutes before the 30-minute mark.
- 26 Jan 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Vandana Katariya gives India an edge. India 1-0 Korea
28' GOALLLL!
Vandana Katariya slams it into the goal after a brief scramble off a PC!
- 26 Jan 2022 12:59 PM GMT
Savita the saviour!
Goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia averts the danger clearing the ball from penalty corner
- 26 Jan 2022 12:57 PM GMT
Attacks and counters remain the course of the game
Both the teams are in desperate need of a goal to break this deadlock as game keeps on building on attacks and counters.
- 26 Jan 2022 12:52 PM GMT
End of Q1
Both the teams are in a deadlock situation so far.
- 26 Jan 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Alas! Goal ruled out India 0-0 Korea
It looked like India opened the scoring after Monika and Mariana set up a great chance for Lalremsiami who made no mistake from close range. But seems like the goal has been ruled out.
Q1: India 0-0 Korea