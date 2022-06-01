Hockey
Men's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE - India wins bronze with 1-0 win over Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Despite a hardfought 4-4 draw against South Korea on Tuesday, the Indian hockey team failed to progress to the final of the Men's Asia Cup on goal difference. Birendra Lakra and co will now take on Japan in the bronze medal match.
Live Updates
- 1 Jun 2022 10:37 AM GMT
INDIA WINSSSSS!
India have clinched the bronze medal in Men's Hockey Asia Cup. They have beaten the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Japan 1-0 to finish on the podium.
That goal from Raj Kumar Pal in the first quarter, thanks to Uttam Singh's brilliance from the right flank has helped them through.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 1 Jun 2022 10:34 AM GMT
India down to 10
India have been playing with a man down for the last 2 minutes, but just when the green card is revoked, someone has picked up a yellow. This is getting crazy with a minute left.
- 1 Jun 2022 10:30 AM GMT
4 Minutes left!
4 minutes left in the contest and India are inching ahead to the bronze medal.
- 1 Jun 2022 10:26 AM GMT
53' - Opportunity goes begging for India!
A wonderful steal by Manjeet and cross to Uttam Singh who is one on one with the keeper. He tries to take his time, but is surrounded in no time. A golden opportunity goes begging for India to close of this bronze medal contest.
- 1 Jun 2022 10:20 AM GMT
49' - Japan misses 3 PCs back to back
The first PC hits the foot of an on-rushing Manjeet, handing Japan a second PC. It rises dangerously and hands them another PC, which they fail to convert.
This is extremely poor from Japan. But, India needs to be careful.
- 1 Jun 2022 10:18 AM GMT
48' - SURAJ SAVES!
A clean shot on the goal for Japan, but Suraj once again comes to India's rescue and blocks it. The rebound is cleared by Vishnukant, but he is down on the field and it is also a PC for Japan, thanks to a stick challenge simultaneously.
- 1 Jun 2022 10:16 AM GMT
47' - Japan start strongly!
Japan once again start strongly with a string of attacks, but the Indians have it under control.
- 1 Jun 2022 10:13 AM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
End of the third quarter and India continues to hand on to that one goal lead. They need to be careful though with the Japanese growing more and more in confidence and can't afford even a single slip up in the final 15 minutes.
IND 1-0 JPN