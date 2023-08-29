Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey 5s Men's Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from India v/s Bangladesh clash of Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023.
Indian men's hockey team will start their campaign in the Hockey 5s Asia Cup against Bangladesh.
With the tournament acting as the qualifier for the Hockey 5s World Cup, the Indian team will be looking to start with a win.
Can they defeat their neighbours?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-08-29 13:44:35
- 29 Aug 2023 2:10 PM GMT
Both team scores goals!
Bangladesh scores the first goal with Sarowar opens the scoring for them while Raheel equalizes for India to make it 1-1.
