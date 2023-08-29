Asian Games
Hockey

Hockey 5s Men's Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from India v/s Bangladesh clash of Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023.

Hockey 5s Mens Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Aug 2023 2:10 PM GMT

Indian men's hockey team will start their campaign in the Hockey 5s Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

With the tournament acting as the qualifier for the Hockey 5s World Cup, the Indian team will be looking to start with a win.

Can they defeat their neighbours?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-29 13:44:35
HockeyIndian Hockey
