Artur Lucas joins Indian hockey team as coach-cum-video analyst

Belgian hockey analyst Artur Lucas has been appointed as the coach-cum-video analyst for Indian hockey senior and junior sides, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

As per his contract, Lucas will work with all four Indian hockey teams -- senior men, senior women, junior men, and junior women at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The Belgian previously worked for the Royal Belgium Hockey Association as the Performance Analyst for the U18 National Team from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the team's development and success.

He also worked as an Analytic Consultant for Biztory Belgium last year, which allowed him to hone his analytical skills while providing innovative insights to the sport.

Lucas has also been a key figure at KHC Dragons as a Performance Analyst since 2017, providing critical analysis and support to one of Belgium's top hockey clubs.

From 2015 to 2021, he was associated with Victoria Hockey Club, Edegem, in various roles such as youth manager and coach.

On Lucas's appointment, HI president Tirkey said, "We are delighted to welcome Artur Lucas to the Hockey India family. His extensive experience and expertise as the coach, and video analyst will undoubtedly improve the performance of our teams. We believe his presence will be invaluable in our pursuit of international excellence."

"Artur Lucas brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge to our teams. We are confident that his analytical skills will play a pivotal role in our players' development and in achieving success on the global stage," HI secretary Bhola Nath Singh added.