Argentina beat India 4-2 in FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela leg finale





India signed off from the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 with a 4-2 loss to Argentina at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Tadeo Marcucci scored twice for Argentina, while Tomas Domene and Lucio Mendez also found the net. India responded through Aditya Lalage and Sanjay but were unable to recover from a four-goal deficit.

Argentina controlled early possession and created several chances in the opening quarter. Suraj Karkera was forced into multiple saves, including an early effort that struck the post and a strong attempt from Domene. The breakthrough came in the 18th minute when Domene converted from a penalty corner.

The visitors doubled their lead before halftime as Lucas Tosceni’s aerial delivery located Marcucci, who finished powerfully inside the circle. India nearly pulled one back before the break, but Lalage’s attempt went over.

Late fightback falls short

India showed greater urgency after the interval and earned consecutive penalty corners, though they failed to convert. Argentina extended their lead when Tosceni set up Mendez for a composed finish, and Marcucci added a fourth from a penalty corner rebound.

India reduced the margin in the 50th minute when Hardik Singh’s quick free hit created space for Lalage to deflect home. In the closing stages, Sanjay converted a penalty stroke to make it 4-2, but Argentina held firm to secure victory.

The defeat concludes India’s Rourkela leg campaign as they look ahead to the next phase of the Pro League season.