From no money for meals to two Olympic medals: Amit Rohidas' magical hockey journey

New Delhi: There was a time in his life when Amit Rohidas struggled for three square meals in a day.

From those lows to the highs of two Olympic bronze medals around his neck, life has transformed for the man who is now the mainstay in defense for the Indian men’s hockey team.

Born in a farming family from Saunamara village in Odisha, Rohidas, the youngest of five siblings loved sports as a child.

He was particularly intrigued by hockey at an early age to an extent where he and his friends constantly looked for makeshift sticks to play.

Family, a pillar of strength

“Mere pass ek stick bhi nahi tha (I did not even have a proper hockey stick). We used to cut bamboo sticks to play,” Amit Rohidas tells The Bridge.

“Old time ki baat karo toh maza bhi ata hai aur dukh bhi. We didn’t even have enough money to buy three meals. Now things are very different,” he says, while reminiscing about his formative years.

Regardless of the financial strife, Rohidas' family backed him to the hilt.

His father, a pillar of strength, dreamt of watching him in the Olympics. Sadly, he not live long enough to see his son win bronze in Tokyo.

Toady, Rohidas calls his mother his biggest fan, and always looks forward to hearing from her.

“My mother has been following hockey for some time now and she understands the game well. She always has positive things to say. It feels good to listen to her side,” he says..

His family and childhood friends, therefore, are his go-to whenever he gets a break from hockey.

“I always meet my friends. 90 percent of them have jobs now. We sit for hours and talk about old times. They tell me what they are doing and I share my experiences,” he stated.

In 2004, Rohidas got admission in Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela and that marked the beginning of his hockey journey.

Finding his feet

Interestingly, his hockey journey began as a goalkeeper.

“I started playing as a goalkeeper in my village. When I went for a hostel trial in 2004, I said I would play as a goalkeeper. The coach laughed and said you are so small, ‘aap goalkeeper ke gear mein dikhoge he nahi’ (You will be barely visible in the GK gear). He suggested I look around (on which position I would play other than GK). I chose to play forward.”

While Rohidas did play upfront for a few years, he didn't quite enjoy it and subsequently switched to defence. And that proved to be a turning point.

"I have some good memories playing where I am at (playing defence),” he added, referring to the Tokyo Olympics and Paris Olympics bronze medals.

His career as a hockey player, since his debut in the junior squad in 2009, was not always smooth sailing. It came with its share of struggles. Rohidas made the senior core group in 2013 before dropping out for three years. Yet, the 31-year-old did not miss a single practice session.

“2013-2017, was a difficult situation. Hockey India League (HIL) was on and a new core group was shortlisted. I did not get selected. My family told me I had a chance. I worked on my fitness, mental aspect. I kept practicing and did not miss a single session. Then after 2017 HIL, I made the core group again.

“I have been part of the Indian squad since. I continuously tell myself to focus on where I am today. The idea is to contribute to Indian hockey as much as I possibly can,” he stressed.

His hard work paid dividends, when in the 2022 FIH Pro League, Rohidas captained India for the first time. He also led the team during the recently concluded Pro League in Bhubaneswar. But for Rohidas, every player in the team plays an equally important role.

'Captain doesn’t play alone'

For Rohidas, the captain's armband doesn't make a difference.

“There is no difference between a captain and a regular player. The game doesn’t change, the strategy doesn’t change. Captain akela nahi khelta pura team kehlta hai. (Captain doesn’t play alone, the entire unit plays together). Everyone supports and guides each other,” he said.

Rohidas stressed on the need to remain calm during stressful situations.

“The responsibility of a defender is big. When you are playing as a forward, you get good or bad chances but it cannot make you lose a match."

With over 200 international games under his belt, the 31-year old recognises the importance of focus.

"A slightest mistake in defence, and your opponent will score a goal. One needs to make calculated moves with footwork, tackling, positioning. If your opponent is attacking from the center, a defender has to calculate which side to counter from,” he asserted.

For those coming into the core-group of the national team, he just had one piece of advice - “play with a cool mind for 60 minutes and follow what coaches tell.”