'We aim to convert bronze into gold at Paris Olympics': Harmanpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey team is clear about their main goal of converting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal to gold at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the tutelage of Australian coach Graham Reid, India defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at Tokyo to end a wait of 41 years for a medal.

“Tokyo was a monumental moment, and we're determined to carry that momentum into Paris. Our goal is straightforward – to upgrade the colour of the medal by aiming for Gold," said Harmanpreet Singh, reacting to India's schedule in Paris.

"Taking it one step at a time, our initial focus is on advancing through the group stage and securing a spot in the Quarter-Finals. With our experience and skill set, we believe we're strong contenders for a podium finish," he added in a Hockey India release.

India's last gold medal in Hockey came at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

Ranked world no 4, India are placed in Pool B alongside formidable opponents: reigning Olympic Champions Belgium (world No. 2), Australia (world No. 5), Argentina (world No. 7), New Zealand (world No. 10), and Ireland (world No. 12). Notably, Argentina and Australia also have etched their names as former Olympic Champions.



Expressing his thoughts on the fixtures, Harman said, “Competing in Pool B is going to be challenging, given the undeniable potential of every team to emerge victorious on any given day. But we stand steadfast, mentally and physically prepared for every challenge that paves our journey at the Paris Olympics. As a collective force, our mindset is unwaveringly centered on our strengths, as we believe that by harnessing our full potential, we can beat anyone.”



Meanwhile, world No. 1 the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa and hosts France make up Pool A of the 12-team men’s hockey tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



In line with the tournament structure, teams will engage in one match each during the group stage, with the top four from each pool advancing to the Quarter-Finals.

