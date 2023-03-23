AHF honours HI with best organiser award for successfully hosting 2023 FIH WC

Hockey India was on Thursday awarded the Best Organiser Award by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for the successful hosting of the FIH Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela earlier this year.

The award was received by HI secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea. While the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar had previously hosted the FIH World Cup in 2018, the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela caught the imagination of the hockey fraternity for its huge seating capacity.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium also features an Olympic-style hockey village, which housed the participating teams, giving them the experience of a Games Village at multi-discipline sporting events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth, and Asian Games.

The tournament mascot, Olly, also created awareness about the endangered Olive Ridley Turtles. "We are humbled and grateful for this incredible recognition by the Asian Hockey Federation.



A World Cup at home is always special and for Hockey India, our top priority was to ensure everyone who took part in it, be it the participating teams, officials or spectators have the most memorable experience," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

"Our endeavor wouldn't have been possible without the continued support and vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, all the stakeholders, and the numerous people who worked together to make this event a mega success," he added.