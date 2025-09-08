Abhishek to Dilpreet – Best performers at 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup

The 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir delivered a blend of drama, skill, and unforgettable stories.

India stole the spotlight with a commanding 4-1 win over South Korea in the final to lift their fourth continental crown, but the tournament was more than just about the champions.

Across Super 4s thrillers and high-pressure clashes, players from India, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan showcased their class.

Here, we take a look at the top performers at the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup:

1. Sukhjeet Singh

Sukhjeet Singh, who scored six goals in the tournament, will be remembered as the man who broke open the final inside the first minute.

A precise aerial pass from Harmanpreet Singh found him charging forward, and Sukhjeet finished with confidence to stun South Korea’s defense. That moment shifted momentum immediately in India’s favor.

His story adds even more weight to the goal: just a few years ago, Sukhjeet battled partial paralysis after a serious spinal injury. Doctors doubted if he would ever play again, but his hard work and belief paid off.

2. Dilpreet Singh

If Sukhjeet set the tone, Dilpreet Singh, who scored four goals in the tournament, ensured India’s dominance.

He scored two brilliantly taken goals in the final – the first in the 28th minute, doubling India’s lead, and the second in the 45th minute, extending the advantage to 3-0.

His sharp instincts in the circle and ability to finish under pressure earned him the Player of the Match award.

Dilpreet’s consistency across the tournament was also notable. He combined well with fellow forwards Abhishek Nain and Sukhjeet, often drawing defenders and creating space.

His work rate off the ball was just as impressive, showing why he’s becoming one of India’s most reliable forwards in crunch matches.

3. Amit Rohidas

Veteran defender Amit Rohidas brought calmness and authority at the back, but it was his goal in the 50th minute that sealed India’s victory in the final. His strike showcased his versatility- not just a reliable defender but also someone who steps up when the team needs a decisive moment.

Rohidas also anchored the defensive unit throughout the Asia Cup, reading opposition attacks with maturity and clearing danger effectively.

His presence gave India the confidence to play high-intensity, attacking hockey, knowing that their backline was secure under his leadership.

4. Abhishek Nain

Crowned as the Best Player of the Tournament by the Asian Hockey Federation, Abhishek Nain, who scored six goals, was India’s most consistent attacking threat.

His dribbling, off-the-ball movement, and clever link-up play gave India multiple scoring opportunities across matches.

In the final, while he didn’t score, Abhishek’s pressing forced errors from the Korean defense, allowing others like Dilpreet and Rohidas to capitalize.

Over the course of the tournament, his ability to switch positions – playing both wide and central roles –made him indispensable. His recognition as the best player proves that India’s rise isn’t built just on stars but on well-rounded team players like him.

5. Akhimullah Anuar

Malaysia’s Akhimullah Anuar dominated the scoring charts with twelve goals, finishing as the top scorer of the Asia Cup 2025.

His incredible finishing ability stood out in Malaysia’s campaign, repeatedly punishing defenses with clinical drag flicks and sharp positioning.

6. Suraj Karkera

Every great champion needs a goalkeeper who stands tall under pressure, and for India, that was Suraj Karkera.

His best performance came in the group stage clash against Japan, where he pulled off stunning saves in the dying moments of a tight 3-2 contest. Without those interventions, India’s journey to the final could have ended prematurely.

Karkera’s composure under pressure, quick reflexes, and ability to marshal his defense made him one of the unsung heroes of the campaign. In knockout hockey, goalkeepers often define outcomes - and Karkera proved that he’s capable of winning matches for India on his own.

7. Harmanpreet Singh

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh may not have scored in the final, but his impact was undeniable. His visionary aerial pass to Sukhjeet Singh created the first goal within 42 seconds of the match, showing his ability to read the game like few others can.

Earlier in the tournament, Harmanpreet showcased his lethal drag-flicking skills with a hat-trick against China, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world’s best penalty corner specialists.

More importantly, he led by example - rallying the team in tough moments, keeping composure, and instilling belief that India could reclaim the Asia Cup crown. His captaincy blended tactical nous with emotional leadership, key to India’s success.

8. Agymtay Duisengazy

Agymtay Duisengazy was one of Kazakhstan’s standout performers at the 2025 Asia Cup, scoring 6 goals throughout the tournament.

Known for his vision and composure in the midfield, he frequently orchestrated attacks and created scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Duisengazy’s ability to score from both open play and penalty corners made him a constant threat to opponents.

Although Kazakhstan didn’t advance to the Super 4s pool, his performances underlined why he is considered one of the rising stars of Asian hockey, capable of competing with the continent’s best.

His exceptional display in the match against Chinese Taipei, where he scored five goals, was a testament to his skill and determination on the field.

9. Ashran Hamsani

Ashran Hamsani, alongside Akhimullah Anuar, formed a formidable attacking duo for Malaysia. Scoring six goals in the tournament, Hamsani’s pace and agility were key assets for his team.

His ability to create scoring opportunities and his clinical finishing were highlights of Malaysia’s campaign, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

Hamsani also demonstrated excellent off-the-ball movement, consistently drawing defenders and opening space for his teammates.

His decisive performances against teams like Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei underscored his knack for stepping up in high-pressure situations.

10. Son Dain

South Korea’s Son Da-in netted six goals during the tournament, making significant contributions to his team’s offensive efforts.

His experience and composure in front of goal were evident, and he played a key role in helping South Korea reach the final.

In the final against India, Son scored South Korea’s only goal, highlighting his ability to perform even in high-pressure situations.

Although South Korea fell short, his consistent performances throughout the tournament underscored his importance to the team.



