Hockey India announces 60-member women's squad for national assessment camp

Hockey India, on Monday, announced a 60-member squad for a national assessment camp, scheduled for April 1-7, to select the core group of the Indian women's team.

After the assessment camp, selection trials will conducted on April 6-7 to select a squad of 33 players for future coaching camps and international exposure tours.

The camp will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru centre.

The 60-member core group has been shortlisted following the stellar performances at the recently concluded 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship in Pune.

Promising players from across various states have been selected for the camp based on their impressive performances throughout the tournament.

These players will now be closely monitored as they vie for a spot in the final 33-member core probables for the Indian women's team.

The players will report to the women’s team's interim coach Ankitha B.S.

The assessment squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Sonal Minj, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, Promila Kr, and Ramya Kurmapu.

Defenders: Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Ropni Kumari, Lalhlunmawii, Preeti, T Suman Devi, Anjana Dungdung, and Nishi Yadav.

Midfielders: Monika, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Manashri Shedage, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Lalruatfeli, Marina Lalramnghaki, Prabhleen Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Ritanyna Sahu, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sujata Kujur, Kruthika SP, Mahima Tete, Mamta Bhat, Edula Jyothi, Anisha Dungdung, Bhavna Khade, and Maxima Toppo.

Forwards: Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Lalrindiki, Lalremsiami, Vertika Rawat, Preeti Dubey, Hritika Singh, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Taranpreet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Dipi Monika Toppo, Kajal S Atpadkar, and Manju Chorsiya are the forwards that have been called up.

Commenting on the squad Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis said, “The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship proved to be a gold mine. We have picked out the best performers from the teams in the National Championship, irrespective of prior involvement in the national setup. Now we have a good mixture of players who have been around the National Team and players who displayed immense potential. The objective going ahead is to pick the best 33 players for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team core probables.”