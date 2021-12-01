Hockey: 30 states to fight for title at Senior Men National Championship

Thirty state member units of Hockey India will vie for honours when the Senior Men National Championship is held at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri Chinchwad from December 11.

The 10-day event, conducted by Hockey Maharashtra and co-hosted by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, will conclude with the final slated for December 21st, a release said. This time the Nationals will follow a new format as decided by the National body wherein only state units will be seen in action.

Krishna Prakash IPS, Chairman Organising Committee and Associate Vice President Hockey Maharashtra, said: "Our aim is to make this tournament one of the finest the city has witnessed. I appeal to the citizens to come in numbers to action from the best across India unfold."

Meanwhile, the corporation on its part has spruced up the hockey stadium in a bid to provide the best facilities for the competition. Rajesh Patil, Commissioner Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said that the stadium has undergone a major overhaul which includes a serene FIH approved blue field, improvised infrastructure adhering to international norms.

For Hockey Maharashtra, this will be the 10th time that they will be hosting any National championship.

The Championship will be played on a league-cum-knock out basis, with the 30 participating teams divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each, of which 2 groups - Group 'A' and 'B' - comprise 3 teams each. The group toppers will advance to the knockout round.