2nd Khelo India sub-junior women's league finals to kick off on March 28

After the successful completion of Phase 1 in December 2023 and Phase 2 in January 2024, both in New Delhi, the final stage of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League is all set to kick off on March 28 and continue till April 6 at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow.

Nine teams have been divided into two Pools. Pool A consists of the SAI Shakti Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Khelo India State Excellency Centre, Bilaspur, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta and HAR Hockey Academy while the SAI BAL team, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy form Pool B.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for April 5.

Meanwhile, the teams finishing third and fourth in their respective pools will compete in 5th/8th classification matches to determine their final positions in the tournament. Teams that lose their semifinals will play in the 3rd/4th place play-off, while the winners will proceed to the all-important final scheduled for April 6.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “This is yet another step in Hockey India’s commitment towards growing the game at grassroots levels. We have already completed the first two phases of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League successfully and the Final stage will also, I have no doubt, be a wonderful tournament. This league serves as a platform for nurturing talents, providing them with the exposure needed at early stages to play in great conditions and hone their skills to become better players that may one day go on to bring laurels to the nation.”

“It exemplifies our persistent efforts towards developing the future stars of Indian hockey and bringing about a competitive approach right from the grassroots levels," said Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

“We have seen that domestic tournaments like these have proven to be fruitful in identifying talents. The 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League will aid us in our vision to take Indian hockey to greater heights,” he concluded.