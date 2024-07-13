2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone C'ship to begin in Kolkata

The second Junior Men's and Women's East Zone Championship 2024 will begin on July 14 at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Out of six men's and women's teams, the two with the most points in each category following round-robin matches will progress to the finals on July 21.

Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur are the member units that will compete in the men's and women's categories.

Manipur and Jharkhand will begin the National Championships in the women's division on Sunday. In the men's category, Jharkhand will play Manipur.

Jharkhand in the women's and Odisha men's contingent will be looking forward to defending their titles from the 2023 edition.

“Kolkata has a deep history of hockey, and we are happy that the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship will showcase the brightest talents starting tomorrow,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

“We look forward to seeing some scintillating matches and the emergence of skillful players from this zone,” he added.

Hockey India secretary general Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “It is imperative that youngsters receive constant exposure to aid their development in the early stages of their careers.

“The Junior Zonal National Championships are designed to test the limits of Junior players who aim to one day play for India, and we hope to unearth young talent from these competitions.”