2nd Hockey India Sub Jr Men and Women North Zone C'ship to start in Jhansi

The 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 is scheduled to kick off in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

The men's and women's finals will be held on July 22.

Divided into two Pools, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand found themselves in Pool A, while Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir are in Pool B in the Sub Junior Men's North Zone Championship.

Meanwhile, the member units participating in the Sub Junior Women North Zone Championship are Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand.

In the Sub Junior Men’s category, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir will commence the event in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, followed by matches between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey.



In the Sub Junior Women’s category, Haryana will take on Chandigarh, followed by a match between Punjab and Himachal.

The day will conclude with Uttar Pradesh facing off against Uttarakhand.

“Uttar Pradesh has a rich history of hockey. I am sure that through this Championship, we will see exciting action and impressive performances by our young players. I am looking forward to the matches,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.



Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “The 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 is a platform for all the young players to showcase their skills and impress the selectors. Through this, we aim to identify players and give them proper guidance and support. I would like to wish all the teams participating the best of luck and hope to see some exciting matches in the tournament.”